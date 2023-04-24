Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM), a part of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), has commenced work on its upcoming manufacturing unit at its existing plant in Zaheerabad, Telangana.

The company, as per the MoU entered into with the Government of Telangana in February, plans to invest ₹1,000 crore in the upcoming plant. With this new facility, it aims to build a state-of-the art battery assembly line, produce power packs and manufacture electronic as well as drivetrain components for electric three- and four-wheelers. The facility will also create employment for 800 to 1,000 employees in the region.

“EVs are a focus area for the Government of Telangana and we are committed to developing the right infrastructure and ecosystem for promotion and adoption of EVs. The new facility would help in proliferation of EVs not just in Telangana but across India,” said KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Commerce, after the ground-breaking ceremony of the plant.

Suman Mishra, CEO, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, said: “Mahindra Last Mile Mobility is at the forefront of India’s three-wheeler electrification journey. I would like to thank the Government of Telangana for their proactiveness and ease of doing business policies under which Zaheerabad has been developed into one of the four mega EV manufacturing clusters.”

The upcoming facility would allow the company to access state-of-the-art infrastructure available in the region. Mishra added.

As sustainability is a key focus area for the company, the new unit has been designed to minimise carbon footprint and reduce waste, while maximising efficiency and ensuring product quality. M&M is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2040.

The Last Mile Mobility (LMM) division of M&M is responsible for the company’s widely acclaimed mix of electric, petrol, CNG, diesel last mile mobility three- and four-wheelers — passenger and cargo vehicles.