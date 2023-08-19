Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will recall over 1.1 lakh XUV700 vehicles manufactured between June 8, 2021, to June 28, 2023, for inspection owing to a potential risk of abrasion cut of the wiring loom.

This action complies with the voluntary code on vehicle recall, Mahindra & Mahindra stated. 1,08,306

The company has also recalled 3,560 XUV500 vehicles manufactured between February 16, 2023 and June 5, 2023. These vehicles will be inspected for ineffective spring return action of the brake potentiometer.

“The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted by the company. In an endeavour to ensure a hassle-free experience for its customers, the company is proactively carrying out this activity,” the company mentioned in a stock exchange filing.

The company recently showcased its Thar electric vehicle, born electric vehicle and Global Pik Up concept in CapeTown, South Africa, on August 15.