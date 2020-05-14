M&M restarts production from its Telangana plant

Protecting human capital amid the pandemic
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited has restarted its operations at the tractor manufacturing facility located at Zaheerabad in Telangana.
Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, M&M Ltd, in a statement said, “We have restarted production at our tractor plant in Zaheerabad post receiving necessary approvals. The highest levels of safety protocols as well as social distancing are being ensured at the plant especially on the shop floor. With dealerships gradually opening up, bounty harvest and forecast of a normal monsoon, I’m positive that the tractor industry will perform well and ensure rural growth and prosperity during the year.”
Following the nationwide lockdown announced to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the company had closed down its operations of the plant. With the government now announcing decision to permit manufacture, the automotive company has begun production at the plant.
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
Put the memory of the lockdown behind you with this new flagship 4-door coupe and its ‘M’ twin
Chairman Akio Toyoda believes crises have helped the Japanese automaker emerge stronger over the years
Family Business normally originates with a founder/(s) who remains the Head. It seems lost without their ...
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
For efficient management of a retirement corpus, one should focus more on certainty of income than on ...
Some of the MSME measures are part of Budget and Sinha panel recommendations
The Finance Minister had announced a 25 per cent cut in the prevailing rates of tax deduction at source (TDS) ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...