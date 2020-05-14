M&M restarts production from its Telangana plant

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited has restarted its operations at the tractor manufacturing facility located at Zaheerabad in Telangana.

Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, M&M Ltd, in a statement said, “We have restarted production at our tractor plant in Zaheerabad post receiving necessary approvals. The highest levels of safety protocols as well as social distancing are being ensured at the plant especially on the shop floor. With dealerships gradually opening up, bounty harvest and forecast of a normal monsoon, I’m positive that the tractor industry will perform well and ensure rural growth and prosperity during the year.”

Following the nationwide lockdown announced to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the company had closed down its operations of the plant. With the government now announcing decision to permit manufacture, the automotive company has begun production at the plant.