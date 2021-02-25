M&M sells used vehicles arm Mahindra First Choice Services for ₹21.5 cr to TVS

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Mahindra Holdings Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, on Thursday said that it has sold its entire stake in Mahindra First Choice Services (MFCS) for ₹21.5 crore, as well as its entire stake in MFCS’ subsidiary, Auto Digitech Private Limited, for ₹13.5 crore, to TVS Automobile Solutions Private Limited.
MFCS was the pre-owned vehicles arm of the Mahindra Group.
Mahindra Holdings had on November 26, 2020, agreed to sell its entire stake aggregating 100 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital in MFCS, as well as its entire stake aggregating 100 per cent of optionally convertible redeemable preference shares in ADPL to Chennai-based TVS Automobile Solutions Private Ltd.
“MHL has today completed the above transaction. Following the sale, MHL’s shareholding in MFCS and ADPL has become ‘Nil’,” M&M said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. Consequently, MFCS and ADPL have ceased to be subsidiaries of MHL and of the company with effect from 25 February, 2021, it said.
Following the sale of shares of MFCS, TASL will hold 100 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of MFCS.
TVSASL, a ₹1,000-crore-plus company, is a leading company in the automotive after-market segment. MFCS reported a revenue of ₹107 crore in FY20.
“The acquisition of MFCSL is expected to strengthen TVSASL as a much stronger pan-India player. Though both have networks across the country, TVSASL has a very strong network in the South, while MFCSL has a well-established network in the West, North and in some parts of the East. Also, MFCSL’s process and digital capabilities will strengthen TVSASL’s overall expertise,” G Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director, TVSASL, had said in November, while addressing the media in a virtual meeting.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Mushaira’ works well as a historical novel that captures the sunset years of the ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...