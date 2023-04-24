Telangana Industries Minister K. T Rama Rao will perform the groundbreaking ceremony of Mahindra Group’s new electric vehicle facility at Zaheerabad on Monday.

In February, Mahindra & Mahindra signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana for its proposed expansion plans at its existing manufacturing facility at Zaheerabad in Medak district.

Also read: To scale up electric three-wheelers and SCVs, IFC to invest ₹600 crore in M&M unit valued at ₹6,020 crore

Hyderabad is fast emerging as a hub of EV technology and also announced e-mobility valley recently.