MMA gets AIMA award

The Madras Management Association (MMA) has won the ‘Best Management Association in India’ award for 2019-20. The award was presented by Sanjay Kirloskar, President, All-India Management Association (AIMA), in an online event on Monday, as part of AIMA’s 47th National Management Convention.

Every year, AIMA selects management associations in the country that have set the standards in building professional capability and execution excellence. This is the eleventh time in a row that MMA has won the award.

Ravichandran Purushothaman, President, MMA, said: “MMA is proud to have consistently topped the category for the past few years. It only goes to show the quality of effort put in by MMA.”

The MMA currently has over 8,000 members.