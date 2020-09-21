Companies

MMA gets AIMA award

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 21, 2020 Published on September 21, 2020

The Madras Management Association (MMA) has won the ‘Best Management Association in India’ award for 2019-20. The award was presented by Sanjay Kirloskar, President, All-India Management Association (AIMA), in an online event on Monday, as part of AIMA’s 47th National Management Convention.

Every year, AIMA selects management associations in the country that have set the standards in building professional capability and execution excellence. This is the eleventh time in a row that MMA has won the award.

Ravichandran Purushothaman, President, MMA, said: “MMA is proud to have consistently topped the category for the past few years. It only goes to show the quality of effort put in by MMA.”

The MMA currently has over 8,000 members.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 21, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.