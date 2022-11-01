Mocero Health, a Chennai-based health tech company that enables physical hospitals to turn into omnichannel healthcare providers through its digital solutions, has raised ₹1.3 crore in seed funding led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The funds raised will be used for product development and to widen Mocero Health’s sales channel through which the health tech company will build a digital health platform with seamless data and service interchange, the company said in a press release.

Started in 2017 by SPJIMR alumnus N Palaniappan, Mocero Health is incubated at the Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre (HTIC) at IIT Madras Research Park (IIT-MRP).

Madhukar Bhardwaj, VP, Business Development & Investments at Inflection Point Ventures, said that the health tech sector has seen an accelerated growth curve in the last two years.

“Traditional healthcare infrastructure giants have also understood the need to be tech savvy to meet the growing healthcare demands,” Bhardwaj added.

Although India’s tech adoption in healthcare is projected to grow at a CAGR of 39 per cent from 2020–2023, the country still lags dreadfully behind the rest of the world in adopting health technology in primary care, secondary care, and even many tertiary care facilities.

On the fundraising, Palaniappan Narayanan, Co-Founder and CEO, Mocero, said, “The healthcare sector has trailed behind in the digitalisation wave and is several decades behind the general adoption of technology. Mocero aims to fill this gap through digital transformation in care delivery, engagement, and connected care, focusing on patient-centric and personalised care, telehealth, in-the-home care, omnichannel connectivity, transparency, and interoperability.”