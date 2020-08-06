Moderna in talks with many countries for supply of Covid-19 vaccine

Moderna, an American biotechnology company, is in talks with numerous countries for supply deals for its much-awaited Covid-19 vaccine, the company said in an official statement.

The firm, which discovers and develops vaccines for various infections and diseases, said it would charge between $32 to $37 per dose, which it sees as cheaper “pandemic pricing”.

The company said it has already received $400 million in deposits from multiple governments for its potential vaccine against the virus.

Moderna’s vaccine candidate named mRNA-1273 will hit the markets as early as October, after finishing phase three of trials that have enrolled 30,000 people.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in the statement: “As we pivot to a commercial-stage company, we recognise the need for responsible pricing in the face of the pandemic.”

The company has received $1 billion from the US government in order to accelerate the development of the vaccine.

Moderna’s vaccine has RNA, which is a genetic material that causes cells to produce spike protein for coronavirus and induces an immune response from the body.