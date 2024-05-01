MODIFI, a FinTech platform specialising in B2B cross-border financing and payment solutions, is planning to step up its focus on southern markets by opening up offices in Hyderabad and some other locations soon.

“We are committed to redefining what competitiveness means for South Indian SMEs in the global manufacturing landscape,” Sachin Nigam, Country Head, MODIFI India told newspersons here on Tuesday.

“By optimising efficiency and agility in business operations, ensuring stable and resilient funding, and empowering these enterprises with the tools for innovation, expansion, and technology adoption, we are setting a new standard for operational efficiency for them on the international stage,’‘ he added.

The decision to concentrate on South India comes as part of MODIFI’s broader mission to democratize access to financial services and support the growth of businesses worldwide. “By leveraging its innovative technology and extensive network, MODIFI seeks to address the unique needs of SMEs in these regions, enabling them to thrive in today’s competitive marketplace,’‘ he said.

MODIFI now has offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.