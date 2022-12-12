IT major HCL Technologies (HCLTech) announced an expanded multi-year contract with Mondelēz International to enhance the latter’s cybersecurity and transform digital workplace services globally.

To support its hybrid workplace model, Mondelēz International deployed HCLTech’s BigFix platform to automate the discovery and remediation of potential vulnerabilities, ensuring all endpoints – including servers, mobile devices, and laptops, are continuously secured and compliant.

Punit Jain, - CTO AMEA, Global Digital Workplace Lead, Mondelēz International, said, “Having productive and happy employees means we continue to delight our customers. Therefore, we must proactively maintain and manage our digital workplace environment. Working with HCLTech will enable us to leverage the true power of intelligent automation to drive growth and enhance employee experience.”

HCLTech will leverage its automation and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enable Mondelēz International to provide an intuitive, on-demand personalised user experience and accelerated issue resolution to its 110,000 plus employees across 79 countries, said the company.

In addition, HCLTech will create a Digital Experience Office to support the continuous improvement and automation of the employee experience at Mondelēz International.

Sandeep Saxena, Executive Vice-President, European Head of Diversified Industries, HCLTech, said: “This is a great endorsement of the unique IP and cutting-edge innovation HCLTech has built over recent years. Through using our portfolio of next-generation AI and cognitive solutions, Mondelēz International will be able to deliver an adaptive and resilient workforce experience anytime, anywhere, and on any device.”