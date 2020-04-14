Moody's to review JSW Steel rating for downgrade

Jet Airways – Financial squeeze for more than a decade
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Moody's Investors Service has put the corporate rating of JSW Steel under review for downgrade. The ‘stable’ ratings outlook on the company is also under review.
Moody's expects to conclude the review within 90 days.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil price and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across the world.
The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The steel sector has been one of the most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
The weaknesses in JSW’s credit profile, including its exposure to steel demand for manufacturing and volatile material costs, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and it remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread, said Moody’s.
The action reflects the impact on JSW of the breadth and severity of the shock and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, it said.
“The review for downgrade reflects our expectation that weak steel demand will strain JSW's credit profile, at least through the fiscal year ending March 2021,” says Kaustubh Chaubal, Vice-President, Moody's.
“In fact, there is a distinct possibility JSW will remain in breach of our downgrade triggers for its Ba2 CFR.”
Even before the coronavirus outbreak, sluggish economic growth, weak demand and narrow product spreads had led to a deterioration in JSW's credit profile.
“The review reflects our concern that JSW will face significant challenges due to the coronavirus-led economic downturn, with declining sales, weak earnings and free cash flow generation because of tepid demand from automakers, manufacturing and other steel consuming industries,” adds Chaubal.
Moody's review for downgrade will focus on the outbreak's impact on JSW's operations in light of increasing restrictions on people's movement, the impact of the outbreak on demand, steel prices and product spreads, an analysis of cash burn rate and liquidity, as well as management's strategy for coping with prolonged, low and volatile commodity prices, the impact of potential counter measures such as capex deferment and any government measures to support the steelmaker's operations.
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Fintech start-up Recko raises ₹42 cr Vertex Ventures SEA and India has led a ₹42-crore ($6 million) Series A ...
Investors tell start-up founders to focus on saving the business as Covid-19 rages and not worry about growth
Vivriti Capital brings together lenders and borrowers
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The e-platform has evolved so much that it’s able to meet the lockdown-led procurement challenges head on
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
In the midst of a lockdown, a foodie fuels his appetite for morsels of Hyderabad
Norway’s majestic fjords leave a lasting impression on a traveller
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...