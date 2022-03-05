Mother Dairy hikes milk prices in Delhi-NCR and other markets

Mother Dairy, the wholly-owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board, on Saturday said it is hiking liquid milk prices by ₹2 per litre in Delhi—NCR effective March 6. It said this is being done in lieu of rising farmer prices, fuel costs and costs of packaging material.

In addition, the company said that it will revising milk prices across its other key markets including Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand with effect from March 6, 2022. Markets beyond these select regions will be revised in a phased manner. Mother Dairy Milk is available in over 100 cities across the country.

Talking about milk prices in Delhi-NCR region, the company said that the new prices will be applicable for all milk variants. For instance: A 500 ml full cream milk variant will now cost ₹30, while the 1 litre full cream milk pack will cost ₹59. Similarly while 500 ml toned milk pack will now cost ₹25, the 1 litre pack of toned milk will cost ₹49.

Rising operational costs

The dairy company said it has been experiencing surge in various input costs. “The farm prices have alone firmed up by about 8-9 per cent since July 2021, coupled with mounting operational costs of packaging and ogistics, . Despite paying higher prices towards milk procurement in the last few months, the consumer prices were kept intact,” Mother Dairy said in a statement.

It added that the surge in farm prices is only “being partially passed” to consumers, with an effective revision of only 4 per cent, which it said was lower than the increase witnessed in the farm prices and overall food inflation.

“It is important to note that Mother Dairy passes around 75-80 per cent of the sales realization from milk towards the procurement of milk. As a responsible organization, Mother Dairy has consistently worked towards providing remunerative prices to the milk producers, thereby ensuring the sustainability of dairying and availability of quality milk,” the company added.

Earlier this week, Amul (GCMMF) had announced hiking of milk prices by ₹2 per liter across all markets in the country.