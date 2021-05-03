Motilal Oswal PE buys minority stake in Fincare Small Finance Bank for about ₹185 crore

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Motilal Oswal Private Equity (MOPE) has picked up a minority stake in Fincare Small Finance Bank for $25 million (about ₹185 crore) through a secondary acquisition. The deal provides partial exit to True North Fund V LLP, one of the key investors in the firm.
The deal was done by India Business Excellence Fund–III, a fund managed and advised by MOPE, it said in a statement.
Vishal Tulsyan, Managing Director and CEO of MOPE, said: “Over the past decade microfinance has established itself as an asset class with potential for high growth and profitability. Based on our assessment, a small finance bank is the best platform to capitalise on this opportunity.”
“Fincare has established itself as a pioneer in this space with its focused approach towards efficient last mile distribution of financial products and services. The enormous white space available for retail banking in India combined with the strong execution capabilities of the Fincare management team makes this partnership quite exciting for us,” he added.
Fincare Small Finance Bank is a Bengaluru-based MFI-NBFC turned small finance bank. Before converting into a small finance bank, the microfinance lender was largely conducting business from two entities – West India based Disha Microfin and South India-based Future Financial Services.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
My sister in Connecticut has two grands. For the purpose of this column, I shall call them D1 and D2. I’m not ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...