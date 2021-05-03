Motilal Oswal PE buys minority stake in Fincare Small Finance Bank for about ₹185 crore

Motilal Oswal Private Equity (MOPE) has picked up a minority stake in Fincare Small Finance Bank for $25 million (about ₹185 crore) through a secondary acquisition. The deal provides partial exit to True North Fund V LLP, one of the key investors in the firm.

The deal was done by India Business Excellence Fund–III, a fund managed and advised by MOPE, it said in a statement.

Vishal Tulsyan, Managing Director and CEO of MOPE, said: “Over the past decade microfinance has established itself as an asset class with potential for high growth and profitability. Based on our assessment, a small finance bank is the best platform to capitalise on this opportunity.”

“Fincare has established itself as a pioneer in this space with its focused approach towards efficient last mile distribution of financial products and services. The enormous white space available for retail banking in India combined with the strong execution capabilities of the Fincare management team makes this partnership quite exciting for us,” he added.

Fincare Small Finance Bank is a Bengaluru-based MFI-NBFC turned small finance bank. Before converting into a small finance bank, the microfinance lender was largely conducting business from two entities – West India based Disha Microfin and South India-based Future Financial Services.