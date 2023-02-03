Ford will return to Formula One in 2026 when the sport enters a new engine era, the US carmaker said on Friday ahead of a launch in New York by world champions Red Bull.

Ford are expected to partner Red Bull Powertrains, the company established to build future engines for both Red Bull and sister team AlphaTauri. The statement said more details would be provided later on Friday.

"The news today that Ford is coming to Formula One from 2026 is great for the sport and we are excited to see them join the incredible automotive partners already in Formula One," Formula One Chief Executive Stefano Domenicali said in the statement.

Ford sold their Jaguar branded team to Red Bull in 2004 and the current champions are still based at the same factory in central England. The blue oval last appeared in Formula One with Jordan in 2004 but the company remains the sport's third most successful engine manufacturer of all time.

‘New chapter’

"This is the start of a thrilling new chapter in Ford's motorsports story that began when my great-grandfather won a race that helped launch our company," said executive chairman Bill Ford.

"Ford is returning to the pinnacle of the sport, bringing Ford's long tradition of innovation, sustainability and electrification to one of the world's most visible stages."

Formula One will have a new power unit from 2026 using 100 per cent sustainable fuels and a greater electrical component.

Ford's announcement comes after rival General Motors and their Cadillac brand teamed up with Andretti Autosport who are seeking to enter Formula One as an 11th team.

Formula One's governing body on Thursday formally started a process that could lead to new teams entering the championship from 2025.