Bengaluru, November 30

Gaming major MPL has banned over a million user accounts to remove players who did not comply with the rules and resorted to unfair means to manipulate gameplay results in their favour.

Some of the key reasons that led to the user accounts getting blocked include using multiple accounts by the same user to access the platform, uploading fake or doctored KYC documents, using unauthorised payment means such as stolen cards and cheating during the gameplay by using any hacks or collusion techniques.

It is important to note that these are not temporary suspensions, and MPL has permanently banned these users from the system. “We have robust security measures in place that enables them to effectively identify and ban fake accounts within a short span of them being created. The company also uses best-in-class technology practices that enable the detection of fraud accounts at a granular level, which includes identification of the devices used to create the accounts,” said the company in a statement.

Once a user is blocked, they typically tend to create a new account using different email ids. However, MPL said they are able to identify these login attempts made using the same device and permanently revoke their access.

Commenting on this, Ruchir Patwa, V-P of Security, and Compliance, at MPL, said: “At MPL, providing the highest degree of protection against fraud is our topmost priority and we are committed to offering the users a secure and unhindered gaming experience. This move is aligned with our player-first approach and also highlights MPL’s zero tolerance towards users who resort to illegal practices in order to alter gameplay results and gain an unfair advantage. With initiatives like this, MPL is poised to continue being a safe and user friendly platform that is trusted by the users.”

The company launched a bug bounty program that has been designed to reward security researchers up to ₹10 lakh for successfully identifying a valid vulnerability on the platform. The program also allows researchers to report any possibility that can give a player an unfair advantage.

MPL recently launched a multi-game Loss Protection policy through which gamers can claim a refund of up to 100 per cent of the net loss that they may have incurred after playing 10 gameplay sessions with specified thresholds. Mobile Premier League (MPL) allows users to participate in free as well as paid competitions across 60+ games in multiple categories, including fantasy sports, sports games, puzzle, casual and board games. Founded in 2018, MPL hosts hundreds of millions of tournaments a month and has over 90 million registered users across Asia, Europe, and North America.