MRPL Q2 loss at ₹243 crore

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) recorded a loss of ₹243 crore in the second quarter of FY22against a profit of ₹31 crore in the corresponding period of FY21. The company had recorded a loss of ₹88.25 crore in the first quarter of FY22.
The board of MRPL, which met on Tuesday, approved the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30.
Gross revenue from operations increased to ₹17,692 crore (against ₹9,686 crore). The company recorded exports to the tune of ₹5,301 crore (₹1,888 crore).
The gross refining margin (the difference between the price of crude and end products) of the company stood at $2.22 a barrel ($3.85 a barrel).
The total throughput of the refinery increased to 3.21 million tonnes (2.52 mt).
The company posted a loss of ₹329 crore during the first six months of 2021–22 against ₹493 crore in H1 of 2020–21.
The gross revenue from operations stood at ₹32,840 crore (₹16,095 crore). Exports stood at ₹10,232 crore (₹3,332 crore).
The company recorded a GRM of $3.33 a barrel ($1.55 a barrel).
The total throughput of the refinery increased to 6.27 mt (4.38 mt).
On Tuesday, the MRPL scrip closed at ₹51.65 on the BSE, down 6.85 per cent against the previous close of ₹55.45.
