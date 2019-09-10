Companies

MRPL resumes phase-3 operations

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on September 10, 2019 Published on September 10, 2019

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), which had taken a temporary shutdown of its phase-3 units last month following a minor landslide in the area, has resumed operations.

The company informed stock exchanges on Tuesday that phase-3 operations of the refinery have resumed after taking necessary corrective actions.

On August 19, the company had informed stock exchanges that the refinery operation was affected by a minor landslide as an aftermath of the intensified monsoon in Dakshina Kannada district. A pipe-rack carrying pipelines between the process units was affected by landslide.

The company had then stated that it structured shutdown of the phase-3 process units of the refinery as a precautionary measure.

However, the phase-1 and phase-2 units of the refinery complex and the product despatch facilities remained unaffected.

