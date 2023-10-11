Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has won the ‘Best Innovation in Refinery’ award from the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

A media statement said MRPL has secured the award for 2022-23 for the second consecutive year amid stiff competition from IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL.

It said the success in claiming this award is based on a patent for an energy-efficient hydrocarbon distillation process.

Also read: ONGC signs crude oil sale pact with MRPL

The proposal of the MRPL’s research and development team was screened by the Centre for Higher Technology, and the final evaluation was done by the Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC). The SAC included Anil Kakodkar and other scientists representing heads of institutions such as CSIR labs and IITs.

The award was presented to a team led by the Managing Director of MRPL, Sanjay Varma, by Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, at the Energy Technology Meet 2023 in New Delhi.