Amazon.in to host 4th edition of Small Business Day sale

Amazon.in announced that it will host the fourth edition of its sale event – Small Business Day (SBD) starting from midnight on December 12, 2019 until 11:59 pm on the same day.

The specially curated online event will offer customers the opportunity to discover and purchase hard-to-find products from start-ups, women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers, and local shops. It will be instrumental in supporting these small businesses to sustain their accelerated business growth.

One-day cashback

To encourage customers to shop big and support small businesses and micro-entrepreneurs, Amazon is also launching a one-day cashback offer of 10 per cent on digital payments for customers. Additionally, Amazon has tied up with ICICI bank to offer a 10 per cent instant discount on credit and debit card transactions.

Manish Tiwary, VP Amazon India, said, “The year 2020 has been full of unprecedented challenges for businesses across India, especially small businesses. At Amazon, we are committed to supporting our seven lakh+ sellers to continue the momentum built up over the past months through various sale events. With the upcoming SBD, we want to create an opportunity for SMB sellers and B2B sellers to generate greater customer demand, revenue, and end the year on a positive note”.

Amazon Business customers can avail an exclusive business customer only cashback of 10 per cent and additional savings on GST input tax credit, bulk discounts and exclusive business deals on a wide range of products across printers, laptops, printers, appliances and other supplies. Amazon Business customers can also access four specially curated thematic stores for year-end Corporate Gifting, Safety and Hygiene essentials, ‘Work from Home’ supplies and ‘Back to Work’ checklist for hassle-free product discovery and buying experience.

Peter George, Director, AWIPL said, “As part of Amazon Business’ commitment to serving MSMEs, we are happy to be a part of Small Business Day helping small businesses become more efficient with their buying process, improve savings and drive profitability. MSMEs can ramp up their operations with a curated set of products to address emerging needs such as ensuring workplace safety and hygiene or enabling work from home."

All India Handicrafts Week

Amazon.in also announced that it would celebrate All India Handicrafts Week 2020 - 8th to 14th December 2020. The event is curated to increase awareness about indigenously produced handicrafts from different parts of the country. As part of the celebration, Amazon India will create an exclusive storefront to showcase 80,000 + traditional handicrafts & handloom products while highlighting stories of artisans and their works.