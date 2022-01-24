Indipaisa, Hitachi Payment tie-up to develop new fintech platform for MSMEs 

January 24

Hitachi Payment Services and Indipaisa have tied up to develop a new Fintech platform for India’s MSMEs.

“In partnership with Hitachi Payment Services, Indipaisa will offer a range of payment solutions to match the specific needs of Indian MSME owners and operators, to help them grow their businesses, comply with government tax laws, and build a better future for themselves and their families,” the companies said in a statement on Monday.

“Our technological know-how, centralised infrastructure and expansive network will further help in democratising digital payments, thereby providing an impetus towards financial inclusion for the marginalised MSMEs,” said Anuj Khosla, CEO, Digital Business, Hitachi Payment Services.

Aizaz Tahsildar, the CEO of Indipaisa, said the objective is to offer a high-quality digital platform for fintech services at affordable prices for Indian MSME market.