MSME

RBI asks banks to reclassify MSMEs as per revised criteria

PTI Mumbai | Updated on July 02, 2020 Published on July 02, 2020

The rollout of a ₹3-trillion crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme has kick-started the flow of funds into the MSME/Mudra segment   -  BUSINESS LINE

The RBI has asked banks, financial institutions and NBFCs to reclassify micro, small and medium enterprises on the basis of the new criteria.

Last month, the government notified new criteria for classification of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on the basis of turnover and investment in plant and machinery.

“We advise you to initiate necessary action for reclassification of enterprises as per the new definition w.e.f July 1, 2020 and issue necessary instructions to your branches/controlling offices in this regard, at the earliest, RBI said in a communication to banks, financial institutions and non banking financial companies (NBFCs).

After 14 years since the MSME Development Act came into existence in 2006, a revision in MSME definition was announced in the Atmanirbhar Bharat package on May 13.

The Reserve Bank further said in case of an upward change in terms of investment in plant and machinery or equipment or turnover or both, and consequent re-classification, an enterprise will maintain its prevailing status till expiry of one year from the close of the year of registration.

As per the revised definition, an enterprise is micro where the investment in plant and machinery or equipment does not exceed ₹1 crore and turnover does not cross 5 crore.

An enterprise is now classified as small enterprise, where the investment in plant and machinery or equipment does not exceed Rs 10 crore and turnover is not over ₹50 crore.

For medium enterprise, as per the new classification, the investment in plant and machinery or equipment should not exceed ₹50 crore and turnover should be below ₹250 crore.

Published on July 02, 2020
RBI and other central banks
MSME
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
MSMEs in Assam gets ₹933 cr assistance under PM’s Covid-19 package: Sonowal