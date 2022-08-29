Mukesh Ambani spells out succession plans for business units

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries, on Monday outlined the succession plan for various businesses. While Akash Ambani has already been appointed as Chairman of Reliance Jio, Isha Ambani has taken over the retail business and Anant has joined New Energy business.

“Reliance’s next-gen leaders are confidently taking over the reins across businesses. Akash and Isha have assumed leadership roles in Jio and Retail, respectively. Anant has joined the New Energy business. They are part of a young team of leaders and professionals who are already doing amazing things at Reliance. All of them are being mentored on a daily basis by RIL’s senior leaders, including myself and the Board of Directors,” Mukesh Ambani said

Even as Mukesh continues to provide hands-on leadership to RIL as before, he will dedicate himself to making Reliance more robust, more resilient, more purpose-driven, and truly future-ready. In the near term, Reliance aims to more than double its value by the end of its Golden Decade in 2027, and thereafter continues to grow ever more rapidly.

“Reliance is forever hungry for top-notch talent from India and around the world. Reliance invites them with an assurance that they will enjoy the finest work environment in the world, so that they can develop their innate potential in an unconstrained way. RIL already has professionals representing over 60 nationalities, and this pool of young talent will become even larger and deeper as its businesses become bigger and more global,” Mukesh said,