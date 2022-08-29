RIL to invest ₹75,000 crore in expanding O2C capacities

Reliance Industries will invest ₹75,000 crore and expand capacities in existing and new value chains in its petrochemicals business.

Polyester chain

First, in the Polyester value chain, it will build one of the worlds' largest single-train PTA plant of 3 MMTPA capacity at Dahej. RIL will also invest in a 1 MMTPA PET plant at Dahej. Both PTA and PET will be targeted for completion by 2026.

“We will also reinvest in Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY) and Polyester Staple Fibre (PSF). Polyester expansion with capacity of over 1 MMTPA will be completed in phases by 2026,” Mukesh Ambani said on Monday.

Vinyl chain

Second, in the Vinyl chain, RIL will more than triple its existing capacity by adding world-scale plants at Dahej and Jamnagar in India, and also in the UAE. “We will aim to complete 1.5 MMTPA of feedstock integrated PVC expansion at Dahej and Jamnagar in phases by 2026. We will also add capacities to make EDC and PVC at Ruwais, in the UAE, as part of Ta’ziz Chemical Zone. The joint venture with ADNOC and ADQ will target the full domestic demand of the region,” Ambani said.

With these expansions, Reliance will rank among the Top-5 producers of PVC globally.

Carbon fibre plants

Third, consistent with RIL’s vision for new materials, it will build in phases India’s first and one of the world’s largest carbon fibre plants at Hazira with a capacity of 20,000 MTPA, based on acrylonitrile feedstock. “We will commence acrylonitrile production next year and aim to complete the first phase of the carbon fibre plant in 2025. We will further integrate our composites business with carbon fibre to produce carbon fibre composites. Besides other applications, carbon fibre composites are also used to meet the rapidly growing light-weight requirements of mobility and renewable energy. Thus, carbon fibre promises to be a multi-decade growth engine for O2C.” he added.