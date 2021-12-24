Companies

MyGate Home Services biz grows by 50 per cent m-o-m

BL New Delhi Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 24, 2021

MyGate has been clocking 3 million daily gate entries

Community management start-up, MyGate, has been clocking 3 million daily gate entries in 2021 while businesses under its home services vertical, that is sold through the ‘MyGate’ app, has witnessed a 50 per cent month-on-month growth.

Four-fold growth

According to Vijay Arisetty, CEO & Co-founder, MyGate, from servicing 6,000 societies and a little over a million homes in March 2020, the start-up now services 25,000 societies in 3.5 million home, an almost four-fold jump.

“Even though the world is yet to go back to the ‘old normal’, we’re clocking over 3 million daily gate entries,” he said in a statement adding that MyGate Home Services, has been used to purchase services such as pest control, deep cleaning and so on. This business is growing at 50 per cent month-on-month.

“MyGate Homes has facilitated over 45,000 meetings between property owners and potential buyers and tenants,” Arisetty added.

As per a recent report from Redseer, community management apps have penetrated only 25 per cent of the existing market opportunity and MyGate has a market share of 82 per cent (in this 25 per cent).

Published on December 24, 2021

