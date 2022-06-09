Mylab forays into female healthcare segment with launch of at-home pregnancy test kit

Mylab Discovery Solutions has launched PregaScreen, an at-home pregnancy test kit. With this, the company has marked its foray into the female healthcare segment.

Priced at Rs 55, PregaScreen offers women a comfortable, easy-to-use and reliable test to confirm pregnancy after they miss their period, Mylab stated in a press release.

The kit provides accurate results within a few minutes and can be purchased over-the-counter at local pharmacies across the country. Each kit comprises a pregnancy stick device and a dropper.

Debarshi Dey, Marketing Director, Mylab Discovery Solutions, said “In line with the company’s strategy to offer consumers affordable, value-added products , we have entered into the female healthcare segment. PregaScreen is the first product in this segment, and the portfolio will be expanded . .”

Dr. Amit Dilip Kamat, a renowned Obstetrician and Gynecologistat Kamat Hospital, Pune said: “The at-home pregnancy test is a preferred test method for women as it is cost effective, accurate, delivers results in a matter of minutes and can be done in privacy of their homes,”.

The Global Female Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Market size was estimated at $1,818.12 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.62 per cent to reach $2,629.33 million by 2027, the press statement added.

The rising prevalence of unplanned pregnancy, technological advancement in the field of diagnosis, along with changing lifestyles are driving demand in the market.