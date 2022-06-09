hamburger

Companies

Mylab forays into female healthcare segment with launch of at-home pregnancy test kit

BL Pune Bureau | June 09 | Updated on: Jun 09, 2022

The company plans to expand its portfolio in the segment

Mylab Discovery Solutions has launched PregaScreen, an at-home pregnancy test kit. With this, the company has marked its foray into the female healthcare segment.

Priced at Rs 55, PregaScreen offers women a comfortable, easy-to-use and reliable test to confirm pregnancy after they miss their period, Mylab stated in a press release.

The kit provides accurate results within a few minutes and can be purchased over-the-counter at local pharmacies across the country. Each kit comprises a pregnancy stick device and a dropper.

Debarshi Dey, Marketing Director, Mylab Discovery Solutions, said “In line with the company’s strategy to offer consumers affordable, value-added products , we have entered into the female healthcare segment. PregaScreen is the first product in this segment, and the portfolio will be expanded . .”

Dr. Amit Dilip Kamat, a renowned Obstetrician and Gynecologistat Kamat Hospital, Pune said: “The at-home pregnancy test is a preferred test method for women as it is cost effective, accurate, delivers results in a matter of minutes and can be done in privacy of their homes,”.

The Global Female Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Market size was estimated at $1,818.12 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.62 per cent to reach $2,629.33 million by 2027, the press statement added.

The rising prevalence of unplanned pregnancy, technological advancement in the field of diagnosis, along with changing lifestyles are driving demand in the market.

Published on June 09, 2022
Healthcare
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you