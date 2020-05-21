MyTVS launches express sanitisation services for cars

MyTVS, a leading multi-brand car service provider, has introduced its Express Sanitization Service (ESS) for all brands of cars at its MyTVS outlets across Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurugram, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Coimbatore, Madurai and Kollam.

For ensuring safer travel, MyTVS is offering the sanitization services at its outlets for all models of cars. On request, the service can also be extended to customers at their doorsteps, said a company statement.

Under ESS, the vehicle will be cleaned and disinfected. The spray-based proven disinfectant is used and safe on car interior to remove stains, smudges and residues, besides it kills bacteria and viruses.

MyTVS offers a variety of sanitization products from a basic car wash and interior cleaning to alcohol spray-based sanitization, A/C disinfection, fumigation and fogging.

The basic product uses a spray-based car sanitization product for sanitizing the car. It is a 15-minute process that will kill 99 per cent of the bacteria and germs in the vehicle without leaving a sticky residue.

The ESS is offered at a price of ₹249 for hatchbacks, ₹299 for sedans and ₹349 for SUVs and luxury cars.

Since a car is made up of several types of materials like hard plastics, metals, leather, rubber, linen, wood and glass, which are perfect breeding grounds for viruses, bacteria and other micro-organisms, it is advisable to get the vehicles sanitised comprehensively with the help of expert support once in a week or ten days, said the company statement.