Natco Pharma has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

In November last year, Hyderabad-based Natco informed the successful completion of the United States Food and Drug Administration’s (USFDA) inspection of the firm’s compliance to pharmacovigilance requirements with zero observations.

Market response

“The Company is in receipt of the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA concluding the inspection as closed,’‘ the BSE was informed on Tuesday. Its scrip gained 1.49 per cent on the BSE on Tuesday and is trading at ₹1,021 shortly before the closing hours.