NCL Industries consortium bags ₹1,863-cr order from AP Housing Corporation

The consortium of NCL Industries Ltd and NCL Buildtek Ltd has received Letters of Acceptance (LoA) of bids aggregating to ₹1863.19 crore from Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Ltd (APSHC).

This order is for supply of pre-painted (GI) steel window frame with glazed shutters and GI powder coated door frames to APSHC as part of its implementation of the “Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu Scheme” of the Andhra Pradesh government.

The selection of bids was made through a rigorous closed bidding process followed by a reverse auction amongst shortlisted bidders.

The order for over 8.56 lakh units of window-frames with shutters is valued at ₹1,402.71 crore to be supplied to six districts of East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, YSR Kadapa and Ananthapuram. And the other one is for supply of 7.72 lakh door frames for a total value of ₹460.48 crore to East and West Godavari, Krishna, Chittoor and Ananthapuram districts.

While NCL Buildtek Ltd, the Consortium leader, is engaged in manufacture of profiles for pre-painted steel windows and shutters, NCL Industries Ltd is the flagship company of the NCL Group.

“We are happy NCL Group is able to play a role in the flagship programme ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ of the Andhra Pradesh government. Our goal for this project has been to keep the price affordable and provide a quality product,” K Ravi, MD, NCL Industries Ltd, said in a statement.

“We have started enhancing our manpower and manufacturing facilities to meet the tight delivery schedules. We are confident of meeting the tough timelines for executing the orders,” said B Subba Raju, Managing Director, NCL Buildtek Ltd.