NCLAT stays ₹200 crore penalty imposed by CCI on Maruti Suzuki

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has stayed the ₹ 200 crore penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on the country’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki.
It, however, directed Maruti Suzuki to deposit 10 per cent of the total penalty amount with the NCLAT's Registrar within three weeks.
The NCLAT will take up the appeal filed by Maruti Suzuki for admission on December 15.
The CCI issued demand notice of October 27 was stayed on Monday by a three-member NCLAT bench.
Read also: CCI slaps ₹200-crore penalty on Maruti for restricting discounts by dealers
It may be recalled that CCI had on August 23 imposed a penalty of ₹200 crore on MSIL for allegedly stifling competition with its policy of controlling the discounts dealers could offer customers.
CCI had found MSIL indulging in anti-competitive conduct of Resale Price Maintenance (RPM) in the passenger vehicle segment by implementing a discount control policy vis-a-vis dealers.
Also read: Is discount control by auto firms justifiable?
MSIL had an agreement with its dealers whereby the dealers were restrained from offering discounts to the customers beyond those prescribed by it. In other words, the company had a discount control policy, and dealers who wanted to provide additional discounts were required to compulsorily seek Maruti Suzuki's prior approval.
Any dealer found violating such Discount Control Policy was threatened with the imposition of penalty, not only upon the dealership but also upon its individual persons, including Direct Sales Executive, Regional Manager, Showroom Manager, Team Leader etc.
To enforce the Discount Control Policy, Maruti Suzuki had appointed 'Mystery Shopping Agencies (MSAs) who used to pose as customers to Maruti Suzuki dealerships to find out if any additional discounts were being offered to customers.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...