NColdPressed inaugurates juice production facility in Hyderabad

NColdPressed, a sugar, water and preservative free, cold-pressed juice company has inaugurated its fully automated production facility in Cherlapally near Hyderabad.

The production facility is spread over 10,000 sqft and can produce 2,000 litres of fresh, cold pressed juice daily. It has installed machines from GoodNature, US, a pioneer in the field of cold pressing machines.

The plant has a fully automated bottling machine, date coding and labelling machines. It is managed by a team of 30 employees, a majority of whom are women.

Amitesh Sharma, Founder and CEO, NColdPressed said: “This is the first such production facility in Telangana and enables us to serve our natural, 100 per cent preservative-free, water-free, sugar-free cold pressed juices.”

The production facility is compliant with applicable laws and has necessary permissions from relevant authorities, including the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the company said.

NColdPressed juices are available in two categories: Wellbeing and Detox.