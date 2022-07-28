hamburger

Nestle India Q2 net falls 4.3% to ₹515.34 cr, net sales up 15.7% to ₹4,006.86 cr

PTI | New Delhi, July 28 | Updated on: Jul 28, 2022
Shares of Nestle India settles at ₹18,762.95 apiece on BSE

 

FMCG major, Nestle India Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 4.31 per cent in its net profit at ₹515.34 crore for Q2 ended June 30, 2022.

The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had posted a net profit of ₹538.58 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Nestle India said in a regulatory filing.

However, Nestle India's net sales were up 15.72 per cent to ₹4,006.86 crore during the period under review, as against ₹3,462.35 crore a year ago, the company said.

Its total expenses in Q2 were at ₹3,355.59 crore, up 20.89 per cent, as against ₹ 2,775.68 crore in the year-ago period .

Nestle India's domestic sales were up 16.44 per cent to ₹3,848.44 crore, as against ₹3,304.97 crore in Q2 of 2021.

Its exports were marginally up 0.66 per cent to ₹158.42 crore, as against ₹157.38 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Shares of Nestle India were trading at ₹18,762.95 apiece on BSE, up 1.18 per cent from its previous close.

Published on July 28, 2022
