Nestle India Q4 net profit down 20 per cent

Nestle India posted a net profit of ₹386.66 crore in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, down 20 per cent compared to ₹483.31 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations was up 8.93 per cent to ₹3,739.32 crore.

Nestle reported an exceptional expense of ₹236.50 crore due to past service and settlement costs with the defined benefit pension scheme for certain category of employees being amended and replaced with “Future Ready Plan”, effective December 1.

The company, which follows January-December as fiscal period, reported a net profit of ₹2,144.86 crore for the full year of 2021 up 3 per cent compared to 2020. Revenue from operations grew 10.18 per cent at ₹14,709.41 crore for the full year.

The company’s board declared a final dividend of ₹65 per share amounting to ₹626.70 crore.

‘Challenging year’

Terming 2021 as a challenging year, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India said that the company witnessed broad based, double digit, volume and mix led growth, despite a highly volatile economic environment. Total sales and domestic sales for 2021 increased by 10.1 per cent and 10.7 per cent respectively.

“Strong growth momentum continued in Maggi Noodles aided by increased availability. Kitkat and Munch registered stellar growth throughout the year. Nescafe Classic continued to deliver double digit growth. Growth in e-commerce was fuelled by new emerging formats such as ‘Quick Commerce’ and ‘Click & Mortar’. We have progressed firmly and resolutely on our RURBAN journey and this has borne fruit with strong rural growth performance in addition to sustained growth in smaller town classes and urban agglomerates, “he added.

Narayanan said that inflationary pressures continue in key raw and packaging materials with many at 10 year highs. “However, we remain confident of our ability and competencies and will continue to make all efforts towards cost optimization and seeking systematic efficiencies to mitigate the impact,” he added.

The company said that commodity price outlook for key categories such as edible oils, coffee, wheat, fuel “remains firm to bullish” while costs of packaging materials continue to increase amid supply constraints, rising fuel and transportation costs. Fresh milk prices are expected to also remain firm with continued increase in demand and rise in feed costs to farmers, it added.