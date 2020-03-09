Neuberg Diagnostics opens lab

Neuberg Diagnostics Private Ltd, a path laboratory chain, opened its third processing lab and 20th customer-care facility in Telengana. Located at Sharat Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospital at Karimnagar, the lab was inaugurated by Bandi Sanjay Kumar, a Lok Sabha MP. “We are planning to open 10 more such labs in the State by the year end,” GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director of Neuberg Diagnostics, said in a statement on Monday.