Neuberg Diagnostics opens lab

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 09, 2020 Published on March 09, 2020

Neuberg Diagnostics Private Ltd, a path laboratory chain, opened its third processing lab and 20th customer-care facility in Telengana. Located at Sharat Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospital at Karimnagar, the lab was inaugurated by Bandi Sanjay Kumar, a Lok Sabha MP. “We are planning to open 10 more such labs in the State by the year end,” GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director of Neuberg Diagnostics, said in a statement on Monday.

