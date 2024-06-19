GenNext women are set to play more significant and decisive roles in driving the growth of AM International Group’s businesses.

Alagu Ashwin Muthiah, the younger daughter of Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman of Singapore-based AM International Ltd, is joining the Board of the group company Wilson International Trading Pvt Ltd as a non-executive and non-independent member.

Wilson International, a global commodity trading firm, serves as the group companies’ raw material sourcing arm. It is also involved in the international trading of various commodities across South East Asia, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and East African markets.

Alagu will work with the Wilson team on Singapore and international business initiatives. Having studied at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland, Alagu interned with LunaJets, a private jet charter solutions leader, and the Four Seasons Hotel, a leading hospitality chain.

Alagu Ashwin Muthiah

Last year, Devaki Ashwin Muthiah, the elder daughter of Ashwin Muthiah, joined the Board as a non-executive and non-independent member for the group’s India and UK entities. She has been working closely with the Chairman’s office in human resources, corporate policies, governance, and digital transformation.

Both Devaki and Alagu represent the fourth generation of the family. Their global education and training will help the group remain future-ready and adopt a new-age perspective, Ashwin Muthiah said in a LinkedIn post.

Having the next generation working alongside me for the next decade or so is a significant milestone, both personally and professionally. This period will allow them to acclimate and navigate the forthcoming growth trajectory with confidence, agility, and a forward-thinking mindset, said Muthiah.

A M International’s key Indian entities include Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation, Manali Petrochemicals, Tamilnadu Petroproducts (a joint venture firm), and Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers.

“The company’s international business is crucial for driving its Indian manufacturing operations and fostering growth. The ability to swiftly comprehend and leverage global resources, particularly for commodity sourcing, is paramount to our success. As we scale our manufacturing capacity, this approach will facilitate the discovery of export opportunities and new markets,” he added.