Japanese automaker Nissan Motor India has announced the start of pre-bookings for its new Magnite EZ-Shift , which will come at an introductory price of . ₹6,49,900.

Magnite EZ-Shift is equipped with a 5-speed AMT and ARAI-certified fuel efficiency for the manual variant is 19.35 kmpl, while it is 19.70 kmpl for the EZ-Shift variant, according to a statement.

It will be made available across all grades (XE Base, XL Mid, XV Upper, XV Pre-Premium) including recently launched Magnite Kuro special edition.

With the introduction of the Magnite EZ-Shift, the Nissan Magnite family will expand to four powertrain options including manual & EZ-Shift in 1.0-litre engine and manual & CVT in 1.0-litre Turbo engine.

“The Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift, launched today at a very aggressive introductory price breaks boundaries as the most accessible affordable AMT in SUV, sedan, and hatchback categories,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Nissan is introducing an all-new dual-tone option of blue and black for the EZ-Shift variants across the upper & top trim levels, along with a new vivid blue colour with a black dual-tone roof.