Nissan unveils compact SUV Magnite

Nissan India on Wednesday unveiled the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ all-new Nissan Magnite, the company’s first product under the Nissan NEXT strategy for the Indian market, scheduled to be launched towards the end of this fiscal year.

The company will launch eight new products over the next few years as part of the Nissan NEXT strategy and the Magnite compact SUV is one of them. The segment is one of the most competitive with vehicles such as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300.

“The all-new Nissan Magnite plays a vital role in our Nissan NEXT strategy and represents Nissan’s commitment to the Indian market. As we prioritise and invest in the Indian consumer, who is aspirational and discerning with vehicles, we aim for the all-new Nissan Magnite to be the first product that will enable sustainable growth," Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India, said.

1-litre Turbo engine

The Magnite will be powered by the HRA0 1.0-litre Turbo engine that provides a quicker acceleration, whilst also refining noise, vibration and harshness through improved powertrain and road noise isolation, resulting in a quieter cabin, the company said adding that it will give a mileage of 20 kmpl.

It will be available with a 5-speed manual and X-TRONIC CVT gearbox. The HRA0 1.0-litre Turbo engine adopts “mirror bore cylinder coating” technology from world-class sports cars such as the Nissan GT-R that reduces resistance inside the engine, thus delivering smooth acceleration and efficient use of fuel, it said.

Some of the features include a 7-inch TFT meter with a welcome animation and tyre pressure monitoring system and an 8-inch infotainment display with full flush touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and built-in voice recognition. It also comes with Nissan’s innovative technology, Nissan Connect, that offers more than 50 features (geo fence, roadside assistance and smartwatch connectivity) to transform the car to customer needs.

“We aim for the all-new Nissan Magnite to redefine the segment and surpass customer expectations. It is the ideal aspirational upgrade for hatchback customers in India who are weighing their options and looking to own a world-class SUV, from a globally renowned brand that has a strong SUV heritage,” Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said.