Homegrown smart wearable brand Noise on Monday said it has bagged a strategic investment from global consumer electronics and audio company Bose. This also marks the first funding of the brand, which had been bootstrapped for now. The company said this strategic investment is part of a larger Series A funding round.

The company said this will aid innovation in the audio space, further strengthening research and design to meet the evolving consumer preferences in the Indian market.

‘Pivotal juncture’

In a statement, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “It’s about the right partnership at the right time, and we firmly believe that our strategic alliance with Bose will be a pivotal juncture in our journey towards revolutionising the future of smart wearables realm.”

“Bose’s belief in us validates our relentless pursuit of innovation, aimed at delivering transformative technology for today’s consumer. We are excited to partner with a company like Bose whose technical expertise and global experience will help us augment our capabilities and elevate our offerings,” he added.

Noise has been recognised as India’s leading smartwatch brand for 13 consecutive quarters, by IDC Worldwide Wearable Device Tracker. It is also known as a leading player in wearable tech including TWS earphones.

“As we looked at the opportunity to reach more people with the benefits of our technology in India, investing in Noise became an obvious choice,” said Nicholas Smith, senior vice president, strategy and business development at Bose. “Their leadership in the wearables category and understanding of their customers will allow us to collaborate and bring new, differentiated products to a growing market,” he added.

In September, the company had said that it is forming a joint venture with IL Jin Electronics, a subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India to boost manufacturing of smart wearables in India.