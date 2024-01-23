NoScope Gaming India along with Beta Group has partnered with Kerala Government to launch the Kerala Esports Apex (KEA), aimed at positioning the State as a global Esports leader.

Esports (electronic sports) is a form of competition using video games and it often takes the form of organised, multiplayer video game between professional, normal players individually or as teams. It is popular in China, South Korea, Europe and the US.

Rajmohan Pillai, Chairman of Beta Group, which owns the brand NutKing said that this is a new kind of initiative that would help Kerala pioneer the esports sector, which is fast progressing in the country.

According to him, KEA’s vision encompasses several key components such as esports education in schools; awareness camps; skill development and training centers; sports rehab centres; esports championships to showcase Kerala’s prowess on a global stage.

NoScope Gaming is the first company in the country to introduce grassroots development and talent identification in esports with the objective of putting India on the global map of competitive gaming.

The company along with Beta Group and Trivandrum Tennis Club unveiled the National Esport Tennis Championship (NTEC). NTEC, positioned at the intersection of sports and esports, promises an immersive tennis experience using cutting-edge Virtual Reality (VR) technology. This championship, the first of its kind, is set to become a landmark in competitive gaming in VR. The championship is scheduled for March.