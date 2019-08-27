Not renewed contracts of 3,000 temporary employees: Maruti Suzuki Chairman

Auto sector slowdown: The story of auto-component makers
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Chairman, R C Bhargava, said on Tuesday the company had not renewed the contracts of 3,000 temporary employees, as they battled rising inventory amid a slowdown in demand.
“Safety norms and higher taxes have added substantially to the cost of cars, affecting their affordability,” Bhargava told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting.
With auto sales declining for the ninth straight month in July, more automotive manufacturers are laying off workers and temporarily halting production to keep costs in check.
The company is on track to meet the country's new emission norms, adding that the company will move towards manufacturing compressed natural gas (CNG) and hybrid cars.
Maruti plans to increase CNG vehicles by 50 per cent this year, Bhargava said.
