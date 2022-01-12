Novelis to invest $365 m to build highly advanced recycling centre in N America

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Novelis Inc, the US subsidiary of Aditya Birla Group company Hindalco Industries, will invest $365 million to build a highly advanced recycling centre for automotive in North America.
With an annual casting capacity of 240,000 tonnes of sheet ingot, the company expects the facility to reduce its carbon emissions by more than one million tonne each year.
The new recycling facility will be built adjacent to Novelis’s existing automotive finishing plant in Kentucky.
The recycling centre will enable Novelis to grow its closed-loop-recycling programmes with more automotive customers in North America.
Through closed-loop recycling, the company takes back the aluminium remaining after automotive parts are stamped from sheets and remakes it into the same product for new vehicle production.
The centre will also have the capability to process aluminium from vehicles at the end of their lifecycle. Using recycled aluminium as input material requires only 5 per cent of the energy used to make primary aluminium, thus avoiding 95 per cent of the carbon emissions associated with production.
Steve Fisher, President and CEO, Novelis, Inc said the investment will continue to increase the amount of recycled content in products, reducing carbon emissions and moving the company closer to carbon neutrality.
The new recycling centre will be equipped with industry-leading processes and capabilities, including advanced shredding and sorting technology, besides energy-efficient innovations to support the company’s sustainability goal to reduce energy intensity by 10 percent by 2026. Groundbreaking is scheduled for early 2022, with commissioning expected in 2024.
When fully operational, the expansion will add about 140 new jobs in Guthrie. This announcement is on the heels of Novelis’ October grand opening of the automotive finishing plant in Guthrie, which currently employs 150 people and will grow to 190 over the next two years.
Tom Boney, President of Novelis (North America) said The Commonwealth of Kentucky has been a great business partner for many years and has a strong, highly skilled workforce to meet the growing need for high-strength, low-carbon aluminium. Novelis had net sales of $12.3 billion in fiscal year 2021.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
It is suitable for those willing to take moderate risk and with a 3-year investment horizon
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...