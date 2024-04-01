State-owned power giant NTPC on Monday said it has logged a 55 per cent growth in coal despatch and nearly 50 per cent expansion in output from its mines in 2023-24 compared to a year ago.

The company despatched 34.15 MMT coal, while coal production stood at 34.38 MMT with a growth of nearly 50 per cent by the end of March 31, 2024, the company said in a statement.

The NTPC Ltd has reported a substantial growth of 55 per cent in coal despatch from its captive mines during FY24, as compared to the previous year, it said.

This performance reflects NTPC's relentless commitment to enhancing coal production from its captive mines and ensuring efficient supply to meet the nation's energy needs, it also stated.

To achieve sustained growth in coal production, the NTPC has implemented a range of strategies and technologies, the statement said, adding that these include the adoption of rigorous safety measures, improved mine planning, equipment automation, workforce training, and the implementation of continuous monitoring, and analysis systems.

The company will continue to explore innovative technologies and sustainable practices to further enhance its performance and support the nation's energy goals, it stated.

