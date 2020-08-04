Companies

NTPC Group’s gross power generation up 13.3% in July

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 04, 2020 Published on August 04, 2020

The NTPC group generated to 26.73 billion units (BUs) in July compared to 23.59 BUs in June 2020.

NTPC Limited group’s monthly power generation is up 13.3 per cent in July from June 2020. An official statement said the NTPC group generated to 26.73 billion units (BUs) in July compared to 23.59 BUs in June 2020.

NTPC said that its coal stations registered a growth of 5.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis with generation of 21.89 BU compared to 20.74 BU in July 2019.

With a total installed capacity of 62910 MW, NTPC Group has 70 power stations comprising 24 coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 subsidiary and joint venture power stations, the company said.

