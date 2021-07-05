NTPC invites bids to buy 10 hydrogen fuel cell buses

NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN), a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, on Monday invited tenders for the procurement of 10 hydrogen fuel cell buses for deployment in Delhi and Leh.

“These e-buses would be zero emission vehicles in true form, as the hydrogen would be generated from renewable energy, making it a pure green initiative and ushering a new era of hydrogen-based zero emission futuristic mobility solutions,” NTPC said in a statement. The bidding is open till July 16.

Another subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd will supply green hydrogen to the buses, produced using renewable energy and electrolysis to split water, a company statement said on Monday. Five of the buses will be deployed in Delhi, while the other five in Leh.

Earlier this year, NVVN had procured and supplied 40 e-buses and built charging stations in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

In June, NTPC also invited expressions of interest for setting up a standalone fuel-cell based backup power system and a microgrid system with hydrogen production using electrolyser.