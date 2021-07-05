NTPC invites bids to buy 10 hydrogen fuel cell buses

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN), a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, on Monday invited tenders for the procurement of 10 hydrogen fuel cell buses for deployment in Delhi and Leh.
“These e-buses would be zero emission vehicles in true form, as the hydrogen would be generated from renewable energy, making it a pure green initiative and ushering a new era of hydrogen-based zero emission futuristic mobility solutions,” NTPC said in a statement. The bidding is open till July 16.
Another subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd will supply green hydrogen to the buses, produced using renewable energy and electrolysis to split water, a company statement said on Monday. Five of the buses will be deployed in Delhi, while the other five in Leh.
Earlier this year, NVVN had procured and supplied 40 e-buses and built charging stations in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
In June, NTPC also invited expressions of interest for setting up a standalone fuel-cell based backup power system and a microgrid system with hydrogen production using electrolyser.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...