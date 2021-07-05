Companies

NTPC invites bids to buy 10 hydrogen fuel cell buses

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 05, 2021

To be deployed in Delhi and Leh

NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN), a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, on Monday invited tenders for the procurement of 10 hydrogen fuel cell buses for deployment in Delhi and Leh.

“These e-buses would be zero emission vehicles in true form, as the hydrogen would be generated from renewable energy, making it a pure green initiative and ushering a new era of hydrogen-based zero emission futuristic mobility solutions,” NTPC said in a statement. The bidding is open till July 16.

Another subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd will supply green hydrogen to the buses, produced using renewable energy and electrolysis to split water, a company statement said on Monday. Five of the buses will be deployed in Delhi, while the other five in Leh.

Earlier this year, NVVN had procured and supplied 40 e-buses and built charging stations in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

In June, NTPC also invited expressions of interest for setting up a standalone fuel-cell based backup power system and a microgrid system with hydrogen production using electrolyser.

Published on July 05, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

NTPC Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.