Nuvoco launches corrosion-resistant concrete

Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd, a cement manufacturing company, has launched Concreto CorroSafe, a corrosion-resistant concrete that extends the life of buildings.

The advanced concrete mix design is reinforced with corrosion-resistant admixtures that act as inhibitors towards water seepage and rusting, protecting the lifespan of the structures. It is designed to increase the durability of the concrete mix.

Prashant Jha, Chief Ready-Mix, Nuvoco Vistas, in a statement said, “Corrosion is one of the single most leading causes for deterioration of concrete structures as it compromises the serviceability of the structure. Concreto CorroSafe is a differentiated solution developed at Construction Development and Innovation Centre to expand product basket addressing durability challenges of the structures which are severely exposed to aggressive environmental conditions.”

The special admix of Concreto CorroSafe protects steel and other metal alloys used in construction against water-induced carbonation, and penetration by sulphate and chloride ions. Initially, the product is available in Mumbai, Goa, Vizag and Bhubaneshwar and later on it will be rolled out in other parts of the country as well, he stated.

It is especially suitable for construction in moisture-density areas, industrial buildings, coastal buildings, as well as marine constructions like jetty and dolphin structures.