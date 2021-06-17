Nuvoco launches corrosion-resistant concrete

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd, a cement manufacturing company, has launched Concreto CorroSafe, a corrosion-resistant concrete that extends the life of buildings.
The advanced concrete mix design is reinforced with corrosion-resistant admixtures that act as inhibitors towards water seepage and rusting, protecting the lifespan of the structures. It is designed to increase the durability of the concrete mix.
Prashant Jha, Chief Ready-Mix, Nuvoco Vistas, in a statement said, “Corrosion is one of the single most leading causes for deterioration of concrete structures as it compromises the serviceability of the structure. Concreto CorroSafe is a differentiated solution developed at Construction Development and Innovation Centre to expand product basket addressing durability challenges of the structures which are severely exposed to aggressive environmental conditions.”
The special admix of Concreto CorroSafe protects steel and other metal alloys used in construction against water-induced carbonation, and penetration by sulphate and chloride ions. Initially, the product is available in Mumbai, Goa, Vizag and Bhubaneshwar and later on it will be rolled out in other parts of the country as well, he stated.
It is especially suitable for construction in moisture-density areas, industrial buildings, coastal buildings, as well as marine constructions like jetty and dolphin structures.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...