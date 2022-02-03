Oben Electric to launch electric bikes starting from next month

Bengaluru-headquartered electric mobility startup Oben Electric plans to launch at least four electric bikes for different customer segments over the next two years, starting from next month.

The first electric bike christened Oben Rorr will be formally launched next month and the deliveries are expected to start between April and June. The new electric bike will have a top speed of 100 km/hr and a range of 200 kilometres. This will be priced in the range of .₹1-1.5 lakh.

“There will be a product launch every six months in the next two years. Oben will bring a range of products targeting different customer segments. The products are built to provide a better range, performance and safety. The company’s electric two-wheelers will be manufactured at a facility near Bengaluru that will have an annual capacity of two lakh units per year, said Madhumita Agrawal, Co-Founder, Oben Electric.

Charging infrastructure

The company said the supply chain was ready as it has finalised its local suppliers and vendors and will assemble the battery management system locally after importing cells from different nations.

“We have worked out a two-pronged strategy for charging infrastructure support. While it will set up its own charging outlets, it will also collaborate with third parties to provide better charging availability,” said Dinkar Agrawal, Co-Founder, Oben Electric.

The new electric bike will be rolled out in major cities and then eventually it will expand to other cities and towns.

Fund raise

Founders, Madhumita and Dinkar Agrawal, bring with them experience of over 6 years in the EV Domain. Also, the company has brought together a core team of experts who specialise in every aspect of the E2W life cycle. “We have raised a total of $2.5 million through VC funding. Oben Electric is geared-up with multi-level testing, durability, safety & connectivity to address a white space in the segment,” said Agrawal.

Oben Electric, backed by We Founders Circle, recently received fresh funding from Krishna Bhupal, Board Member GVK Power & Infra; Shajikumar Devakar, Executive Director IIFL Wealth & other investors.