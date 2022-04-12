Observe.AI raises $125 m in Series C funding from SoftBank, Zoom

Bengaluru, April 12

Observe.AI, an intelligent workforce platform that transforms contact centers through AI, has raised $125 million in Series C funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 along with participation from Zoom.

The round also includes participation from existing investors such as Menlo Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, and Nexus Venture Partners, bringing the company’s total funding to date to $213 million.

Observe.AI said its Intelligent Workforce Platform transforms how contact centers operate as AI-empowered systems of intelligence, with full conversation visibility, business-improving insights, and machine-driven workflows. By surfacing intelligence from every customer interaction, Observe.AI is said to act as a force multiplier, boosting performance of customer-facing teams and automating repeatable processes that exceed business goals.

Product innovations

The latest investment will fuel the development of Observe.AI’s new product innovations – including expansion into harmonizing real-time with post-interaction agent coaching – scale the company’s go-to-market motion and drive continued geographical expansion into international markets, and accelerate its timeframe to IPO readiness.

“Observe.AI has a transformative vision to deliver actionable and trustworthy AI that empowers digital-first businesses to create exceptional customer experiences. We believe the company has built an intelligent, flexible platform with endless use cases, from healthcare companies seeking to enhance patient experience through to financial institutions aiming to boost revenue. We are thrilled to partner with Swapnil and the team to help them accelerate a paradigm shift within the contact center industry,” said Priya Saiprasad, Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers.

Swapnil Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of Observe.AI, said,“Observe.AI has risen to meet this unprecedented crossroads for the contact center industry, in which a massive market is undergoing once-in-a-generation transformation and investment in the right technologies will make or break business outcomes. This fresh round of funding is further validation that Observe.AI is uniquely positioned with our industry-leading product innovations and offerings, robust services expertise and partner ecosystem, and intimate understanding of and execution on the evolving needs at the intersection of AI and CX. We not only lead this category in tangible business metrics, but in our forward-thinking approach to developing empowering, trustworthy, and actionable AI that drives value expressly for contact centers.”