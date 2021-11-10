Ola electric scooters test ride booking slots open for buyers in four cities

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Ola electric scooters test ride booking slots have opened for buyers in four cities including Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Delhi and Bengaluru.
However, the test rides slots are only available for November 12, 13, and 14 between 10 am to 7pm in all the four cities, instead of the earlier promised date of November 10. In a communication to its customers, Ola said, “Test rides starting in select cities from November 10, 20201 and will be rolled out across India in the next few weeks. Find the nearest Ola Test Ride Camp and book your slot now.”
The company added that if customers wish to pay the balance amount, the final payment window will open from 6 pm on November 10, 2021. In Delhi, Ola’s test ride camp will be set up at Forum (WeWork) in Cyber City, Gurugam, South City Mall in Kolkata, Himalaya Mall in Ahmedabad, and Prestige Cube Laskar in Bengaluru.
The company has earlier said that after taking the test rides customers will have the choice to defer their purchase. Today, Ola has also launched an exclusive helpline number for customers who have bought the Ola S1 scooters which is a higher priced variant of its electric scooter with a couple of additional features.
Earlier this month, Ola Electric postponed the opening of its second purchase window to December 16 from the earlier announced date of November 1, citing unprecedented demand.
The change in the second purchase window is said to have no effect on those who have already secured their scooters in the first purchase window of September 15 to 16 by paying ₹20,000. However, the constant changes in the schedule have made customers worried, who are now taking to Twitter to voice their grievances.
In September, Ola Electric raised over $200 million from Falcon Edge, Softbank and others investors, at a valuation of $3 billion. Ola Electric has committed to employ 10,000 women at the company’s manufacturing facility Ola Futurefactory and make it entirely women-run. Located in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, Ola Futurefactory is a 500-acre manufacturing unit set up for the production of Ola’s two wheeler EVs. The manufacturing facility is said to have the capacity to produce 10 million electric scooters per year.
Along with the manufacturing plans, Ola Electric also has plans to set up a charging network called Ola Hypercharger Network. The company claims to set up more than 100,000 charging points across 400 cities. The first Hypercharger has already been installed in the Ola Campus.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...