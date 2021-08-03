Ola Electric to launch scooter on August 15

Ola Electric will launch its first scooter on August 15, said its CEO and founder Bhavesh Aggarwal.

Aggarwal, on Tuesday, tweeted that Ola plans to launch its scooter on August 15 and will share full specifications and details of the product later.

The founder has, over the last few weeks, tweeted the details about the electric scooter, and even conducted online polls regarding how a consumer would like to buy the scooter through online or physical dealerships.

He also announced the choice of colours available to the customer.

Ola Electric is investing about $2 billion towards building one of the largest factories to produce electric scooters. In the first phase, Ola Electric will produce 2 million units. Ola Electric came out with an innovative strategy to book its scooters by pricing the reservation (booking) amount at ₹499. On the first day of the booking, it received over 1 lakh reservations.