Companies

Ola Electric to launch scooter on August 15

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on August 03, 2021

Ola Electric investing $2 billion for facility to produce electric scooters

Ola Electric will launch its first scooter on August 15, said its CEO and founder Bhavesh Aggarwal.

Aggarwal, on Tuesday, tweeted that Ola plans to launch its scooter on August 15 and will share full specifications and details of the product later.

The founder has, over the last few weeks, tweeted the details about the electric scooter, and even conducted online polls regarding how a consumer would like to buy the scooter through online or physical dealerships.

He also announced the choice of colours available to the customer.

Ola Electric is investing about $2 billion towards building one of the largest factories to produce electric scooters. In the first phase, Ola Electric will produce 2 million units. Ola Electric came out with an innovative strategy to book its scooters by pricing the reservation (booking) amount at ₹499. On the first day of the booking, it received over 1 lakh reservations.

Published on August 03, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.