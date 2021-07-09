Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal, Temasek and Warburg Pincus invest $500 million in Ola ahead of IPO

Ola, on Thursday announced that Temasek and Plum Wood Investment Ltd, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, a global private equity fund focussed on growth investing, along with Bhavish Aggarwal are investing $500 million in Ola ahead of its IPO.

This fresh funding is likely to see Ola’s valuation rise. Ola had last raised $300 million from Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors Corporation in 2019, when its valuation was at its peak at $6 billion. However, the Vanguard Group had cut the value of its investment in Ola by half to $3 billion from its peak valuation of $6 billion around the same time.

While investment details of Temasek, Warburg Pincus and Aggarwal were not disclosed, this investment is expected to see Aggarwal increase his holding in ANI Technologies, the parent company of Ola. This is amongst the largest investments in the Indian consumer internet space by these funds and is a testament to the robust and resilient business built by Ola, as it continues to scale up across various categories and geographies in its ride hailing business, the company said in a statement.

Also read: Scooter production to begin soon, says Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

“Over the last 12 months we’ve made our ride hailing business more robust, resilient and efficient. With strong recovery post lockdown and a shift in consumer preference away from public transportation, we are well positioned to capitalise on the urban mobility needs of our customers. I welcome Warburg Pincus and Temasek to Ola and look forward to collaborating with them in our next phase of growth” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola.

Vishal Mahadevia, Managing Director and Head of India at Warburg Pincus, said, “Warburg is excited to partner with Bhavish and Ola. They are the leading mobility platform in India with a robust and fast growing business. We look forward to collaborating with Bhavish and the team in the next phase of Ola’s growth.”