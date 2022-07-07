Ola initiates downsizing exercise 

Ola has initiated downsizing plans across verticals, which has already impacted almost 30 contractual employees like product analysts along with the employees in Ola Dash and Ola Cars verticals which were shut down earlier this month.

According to a company insider, team heads have been asked to prepare a list of people for the layoffs. While BusinessLine could not determine the exact number of expected layoffs, reports indicate that the number could be around 400-500 employees.

An Ola spokesperson said, “As the company grows, it is looking at leaner and consolidated teams and capabilities and scale in a manner that keeps its strong profitability intact.”

“Today Ola is one of the most profitable ride-hailing companies in the world with a very strong balance sheet. Our core continues to be the broader mobility industry, be it ride-hailing, auto retail, financial services, or electric vehicles,” the spokesperson added.

She noted that because of Ola’s focus on mobility, it has chosen to repurpose its used cars business (Ola Cars) and the capabilities to grow its Ola Electric sales and service network. “We also decided to wrap up our quick commerce business that organically did not lend itself to our mobility ambitions. Today our riding-hailing business is delivering its highest ever GMV month on month,” the spokesperson added.

Another source in the company noted that till now the majority impact is on the employees working in Ola Dash and Ola Cars. The laid-off employees are estimated to have received at least two months of severance.

Operations shut

In May, BusinessLine reported that Ola Cars was shutting down operations in five locations — Nagpur, Visakhapatnam, Ludhiana, Patna and Guwahati. Ola Cars were launched in October 2021 with 30 cities and it planned to scale to over 100 cities by 2022. However, the number of operational cities was gradually decreasing. Chief Executive Officer of Ola Cars, Arun Sirdeshmukh, also exited the company in May 2022.

Ola Electric had to recall 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers in the wake of an Ola scooter catching fire in Pune. At that time, the company said, “These scooters will be inspected by our service engineers and will go through a thorough diagnostics across all battery systems, thermal systems as well as safety systems.”

The company is also doing its R&D on developing an electric car by the end of 2023 or early 2024. Founder Bhavish Aggarwal had earlier said, for Ola’s car to be exported outside India, it needs autonomous capabilities. Otherwise, it won’t be competitive in the market. He added that the company’s vision is to build electric vehicles for the masses.